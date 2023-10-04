Fans SPOT Anushka Sharma's BABY BUMP In An Ad With Virat Kohli; Pregnancy Rumours Confirmed?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are again in the limelight as the news of Anushka being pregnant for the second time, has been doing rounds. In the last week, there were reports, though unconfirmed, about Anushka being pregnant again. As we know, Virat and Anushka have a daughter, Vamika. With Team India headed to start their tour of World Cup 2023, there was a shocking development a few days back when news made headlines of Virat Kohli not playing a warm-up game owing to a family emergency. And this news actually bolstered the rumours of Anushka’s pregnancy even further. And now, we have fans spotting Anushka’s pregnancy as they believe, she sports a baby bump in the recent ad that Virat and Anushka are seen in!!

Does this confirm the news of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy?

A report on bollywoodlife.com talked about it

The ad in question is where Virat dons a sardar look and Anushka is seen wearing a white top with her baby bump seen through the attire.

The commercial, as you can see, has Anushka wearing a fairly loose top with her bloated tummy seen through it. This has made fans rejoice and go crazy.

As per media reports, Anushka is believed to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy. The media has written about Virat and Anushka announcing it soon.

Our fingers are crossed here!! Are yours too? Does this ad really confirm Anushka’s pregnancy?

We are waiting for the announcement to come from Anushka and Virat!