From Debut To Stardom: Why Veer Pahariya Could Be The Next Big Thing In Bollywood?

It’s not every day a new face steps onto the Bollywood scene and leaves you thinking, “This person is going places.”

But after watching Sky Force, it’s clear that Veer Pahariya has the potential to be the next big thing in the industry.

Making his debut in a high-profile action film alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Veer’s introduction to the screen could quickly have been overshadowed by his more experienced co-star!

Instead, he held his own, turning in a performance that felt both raw and polished at the same time.

Sky Force, a war drama set during the 1965 India-Pakistan conflict, might be about the fierce battles in the sky, but Veer’s grounded portrayal of a soldier at the heart of it all truly stands out. His role demands emotional depth as much as physical intensity—and Veer delivers both.

Though the film’s opening wasn’t a knockout, with ₹12.25 crore on day one, things quickly picked up pace. By the end of the weekend, Sky Force had earned ₹61.75 crore, with Saturday and Sunday’s numbers showing a solid upward trend, as per reports by Hindustan Times. This kind of growth in the first few days is a good sign for any debutant. It shows that the audience isn’t just watching—it’s engaging with the film. In Veer’s case, they pay attention to his performance.

What also works as the “cherry on the top” is that he’s sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, a seasoned action star with decades of experience.

It’s no small feat to hold your own beside someone like that, but Veer does it with confidence. Whether in intense aerial combat sequences or quieter, more vulnerable moments, he shows that he has the chops to go far. Under the guidance of Akshay, known for his action roles, Veer’s portrayal of bravery and patriotism feels both authentic and charismatic.

Beyond the action, there’s a certain ease Veer brings to the screen. He has a natural charisma and presence that makes you want to watch him, even when the film’s action is at its peak. It’s that quality that makes him feel like more than just a debutant—he feels like a star in the making.

With Sky Force already performing well at the box office, it’s clear that Veer has made an impact. His combination of talent, screen presence, and the potential for growth makes him someone to keep an eye on. As the film continues to find its audience and grow in popularity, Veer’s journey from debut to stardom seems not just possible, but inevitable.

Bollywood is always on the lookout for fresh talent, and if Veer Pahariya’s debut is any indication, he’s the real deal.

The next big thing in Bollywood? It’s not far off.