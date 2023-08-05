ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer

Abhishek Bachchan, in what looks like his career’s best performance, plays Saiyami’s burnt-out coach, looking out for some kind of redemption to his fast-fading existence.

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Aug,2023 15:30:08
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer 840757

There are films on sports. Then there are films on the spirit of sportsmanship . R Balki’s Ghoomer seems to be both.The trailer,in one word, is empowering. It shows the wonderfully talented Saiyami Kher as a cricketer who loses her hand.

“I want to die,” her agonizing scream will haunt you for a long time.

Abhishek Bachchan, in what looks like his career’s best performance, plays Saiyami’s burnt-out coach, looking out for some kind of redemption to his fast-fading existence.

The story of our lives told without tears trickling down every frame.

Although the trailer is just a few minutes long it conveys a far-reaching connectivity between destiny and the human spirit. I also noticed how Balki, the moviemaking magician, has denuded the tragedy of all sentimentality .

This girl has no time for tears. She needs to rebuild her life and dreams without losing time. Ghoomer seems like a rare film of many distinctions. It is about redefining one’s identity after a crisis. It is also about the difficulties faced by a woman in the field of cricket. We recently saw the same theme being threshed out in the Tamil webseries Sweet Kaaram Coffee.

But this is something else. Balki is never shy of tackling unconventional subject headlong. Ghoomer looks another winner about an ostensible loser.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki's "Ghoomer" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now! 840494
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki’s “Ghoomer” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now!
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai 840223
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Starrer Releases On This Date; Check Here 839379
Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan And Saiyami Kher Starrer Releases On This Date; Check Here
Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 832788
Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023
23 Years Of Refugee, J P Dutta Relives The Experience 821991
23 Years Of Refugee, J P Dutta Relives The Experience
Vote Now: Most Popular Web Series? Apharan 2, Class, Dharavi Bank, Farzi, Panchayat 2, Pitchers 2, Rocket Boys 2, Taaza Khabar, The Fame Game 811355
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa 840756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj seeks advice from Anupamaa
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi demands divorce from Jordan 840755
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi demands divorce from Jordan
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha's presence 840748
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets agitated with Isha’s presence
REVEALED: Kangana Ranaut’s first look from film Chandramukhi 2 840747
REVEALED: Kangana Ranaut’s first look from film Chandramukhi 2
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 840656
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Read Latest News