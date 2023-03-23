The Gumraah film’s creators undoubtedly sparked spectators’ interest in its intriguing plot with its suspenseful teaser and funky tunes. However, while viewers wait for Gumraah to come out, the movie’s producers release its enigmatic yet captivating trailer, which has fans unable to help but keep an eye out for the odd occurrences in Aditya’s life.

Watch The Trailer Here –

The mystery will be revealed on April 7, 2023, and the trailer teases intense drama, twirls, and excitement. In Gumraah, Aditya Roy Kapur plays two roles, and Mrunal Thakur makes her acting debut as a female police officer.

For the first time in his career, the Malang star actor will play a dual part, making it even more memorable for his admirers.

The movie is being made by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series under the direction of first-time director Vardhan Ketkar. On April 7, 2023, Gumraah will be released in theaters. The 2019 action-thriller Thadam, a smash hit in Tamil, was officially translated into Hindi as Gumraah. Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope played the key characters in the movie, which Magizh Thirumeni directed.

Aditya and Mrunal share the screen space for the first time in the flick.

Did you like seeing the Gumraah trailer?