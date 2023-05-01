Happy Birthday My Everything: Virat Kohli's romantic birthday wish for Anushka Sharma melts internet

ADVERTISEMENT
Author: IWMBuzz
01 May,2023 13:44:10
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most admired and loved couples in the country. The two of them are goals in the literal sense of the term and well, that’s why, innumerable people all over the country love and admire them wholeheartedly. While Virat is a successful cricketer who’s been playing cricket for the country for more than a decade, Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, has been a leading A-lister actress in the Indian entertainment industry who needs no introduction.

Check out how Virat Kohli wished Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end goes viral and in no time. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and well, that’s what we genuinely love the most about them. Both of them don’t really shy away from sharing their special love moments for each other. Well, on the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday today, it was a turn for Virat Kohli to do the same.

Check out Virat Kohli’s super cute birthday wish for Anushka Sharma:

Virat took to social media to share a cute note and wrote,

“Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy Birthday my everything @anushkasharma”

Work Front:

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress where she plays the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. We at IWMBuzz wish Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

