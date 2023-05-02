I Like My Character’s Madness - Dino Morea

Check out what Dino Morea has to say about his new project

Dino Morea returns to the screen, this time as the archvillain in the Telugu espionage thriller Agent.

Dino says USP of the role is he plays a very raw RAW agent. “I like my character’s madness.I like the fact that the character is a RAW agent gone rogue.He is the antagonist who wants to take revenge on the system which he once worked for and was trained by that very system.”

Dino admits he has brought a certain unpredictability to his character. “There’s a certain madness one can try and bring to such a role which makes it look attractive. That’s what drew me to this character.”

The actor who began his career with a Hindi blockbuster Raaz says he fell for the Agent role as soon as he haerd it. “I heard the narration, I enjoyed the story of three agents, the leader, the recruit gone rogue and the new recruit brought in to fight him. When narrated, it was great sounding.”

Moreover Dino was kicked to know that the Kick director Surender Reddy was directing Agent. “I heard about the director who has delivered many successful commercial projects, and my co- actors, Mammootty Sir and Akhil. This made me agree.”

Dino’s voice had to be dubbed. But did pick up a smattering of Telugu. “I did try to mug the lines initially.But they kept changing on set which made it tougher for me to keep up with learning them right before a scene. But spending fifty-odd days with the crew helped me pick up a bit of Telugu.

One of the big pleasures of working in Agent was to share screen space with a legend. “Working with Mammootty Sir is a treat. I just watched and observed everything he did when he was shooting. Most of my scenes were with him, which helped bring out the best in me. Akhil was super fun too, great energy and enthusiasm on the set.”