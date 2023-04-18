Ileana D’Cruz is an avid social media user. The actress often keeps her fans startled with her everyday post online. The actress has now shared a cryptic post about embracing motherhood on Instagram. The post is getting mixed reactions from the netizens. While some wondered when she got married, some came out in the actress’ support saying, ‘it’s her choice’. Read below to know the scoop-

Ileana D’Cruz shares cryptic post

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures, hinting that she is going to embrace motherhood soon. The terminology remains vast and subjective. And Ileana doesn’t clearly say ‘motherhood’ in terms of what. She shared a picture of a baby outfit, and another picture of her beautiful pendant that says ‘mama’.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Coming soon ✨Can’t wait to meet you my little darling”

Fans Reactions

In a country like India, whenever a woman comes out announcing her pregnancy or the decision to embrace ‘motherhood’, the society goes wild. And no wonder, after Ileana revealed that she shall be embracing motherhood, netizens came in asking about her marriage.

One wrote, “Who is His father?”, another asked, “She married??”, a third user commented, “To be honest I have nothing problem in terms of personal but as a community i do have with regards to the future generation,, i can’t even imagine for the upcoming generation it is really a trigger for the next generation as the so called literate and wise person are backing each other by saying “none of ur business it’s their choice”……”

However, several came in Ilean’s support too. One wrote, “People asking she married and who’s the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours.”, another added, “Please let her enjoy this beautifull phase of her life and give blessings to her little one stop asking about father of the baby she is not accountable to any of these stupid questions”