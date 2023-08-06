ADVERTISEMENT
Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Baby Boy, Here's What She Names Him

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her first child, a baby boy, recently. The diva shared the news on her Instagram handle with a glimpse of the baby. Check it out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Aug,2023 09:13:34
Finally, the wait is over as Ileana D’Cruz becomes a mother to her first child. The actress welcomed a baby boy on August 1, 2023. She took to her Instagram profile and shared the news with a glimpse of her baby. In addition, she also revealed the name of her son.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Baby Boy Name

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ileana D’Cruz shared a glimpse of her baby boy and his name. With the adorable monochrome portrait and in the text, wrote, “introducing Koa Pheonix Dolan, born on August 1, 2023.”

Expressing herself on Instagram, she wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️Hearts beyond full.”

Ileana D’Cruz has not revealed the identity of her partner to the world, and we are still waiting. However, a few days ago, she shared a picture from her date with the man in her life. And she treated fans with a glimpse of her dinner date.

Ever since the announcement of her pregnancy with her fans and viewers, Ileana often shared glimpses of her pregnancy struggles and mood swings on her social media handle. Two weeks ago, she shared a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump in a dark red backless dress. Ileana’s pregnancy journey has been incredible.

Undoubtedly, good news has made our day. Please share your views in the comments section.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

