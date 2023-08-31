Movies | News

Is The Salman Khan And Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Inshallah' Finally Back On Track? Reveals CEO of Bhansali Productions

Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, provided insights into the project's status during an interview with India Today. Prerna revealed that 'Inshallah' will happen as the story is very good. However, the sad part is it won’t be happening anytime soon.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Aug,2023 16:50:36
Salman Khan and esteemed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the two iconic figures in the Indian film industry, were poised to reunite for the much-anticipated film ‘Inshallah,’ starring the talented Alia Bhatt. However, creative differences brought the project to a halt, leaving fans wondering whether this dream collaboration will ever come to fruition.

Reports emerged that plans were firmly in place, and even sets had been constructed for ‘Inshallah.’ However, the complexities of creative divergence between Sanjay and Salman ultimately led to the project being put on hold. As per reports in Koi Moi, recently, an exciting update has emerged, shedding light on the prospects of ‘Inshallah.’

Prerna Singh, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, provided insights into the project’s status during an interview with India Today. Prerna revealed that ‘Inshallah’ will happen as the story is very good. However, the sad part is it won’t be happening anytime soon. She said, “The idea is here. It is all his idea and it is ready. It has to come naturally and has to come from within… that now I want to make this.”

For the unversed, it was back in 2019 when the reunion of Salman and Sanjay was announced. The duo last worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was released in 1999. As the industry awaits this iconic collaboration’s next chapter, the anticipation grows, and the hope remains that Salman and Sanjay will once again weave their cinematic magic for audiences around the world.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

