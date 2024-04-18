“It was tough, and challenging to put together” – Alizeh Agnihotri on ‘Farrey’

The digital premiere of the film ‘Farrey’ on ZEE5 has managed to create a good amount of noise and excitement among viewers, garnering praise for its unique story and stellar performances. The story follows a brilliant, orphaned student from Delhi who secures admission to a prestigious school in the city on a scholarship. However, her life takes a tumultuous turn when she becomes entangled in a cheating racket orchestrated by her wealthy classmates. As the stakes escalate, she finds herself risking more than just her academic integrity. Alizeh Agnihotri, who centres the film, reflects on the project, stating that ‘Farrey’ was meant to happen for them.

Talking to IWMBuzz exclusively, Alizeh Agnihotri remarks, “I strongly feel that ‘Farrey’ was meant to happen for us. We didn’t choose the film; instead, ‘Farrey’ chose us. We were the ones creating the film — we were the producers and the ones putting together the team. The reason behind opting for this film was that it tackled a very different subject, it was tough, and challenging to put together. It was unprecedented in the way it has come out, and we executed it well. I’m glad that it has turned out the way we wanted it to. I hope to do more films like ‘Farrey’.”

‘Farrey’ is a crime thriller drama film directed by Soumendra Padhi. It features Alizeh Agnihotri in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla.

When it comes to her projects ahead, Alizeh hasn’t signed on for a new film yet.