Jackie Shroff files a case in Delhi High Court; hopes for protection of publicity rights

Actor Jackie Shroff is a vibe, and we all know it. The man is known for his unique and infectious personality, the famous ‘bhidu’, and his constant effort to make everyone aware about the environment and planting trees.

Recently, reports indicate that he is taking steps to assert control over his public image by filing a case in the Delhi High Court.

This move aims to safeguard his persona and publicity rights against unauthorized usage, including the term ‘bhidu’, by various entities. In a hearing presided over by Justice Sanjeev Narula, summons were issued to the defendants named in the suit.

Scheduled for further consideration, the case is poised to address potential interim measures. Shroff’s legal representative, Advocate Pravin Anand, emphasized the misuse of his client’s name, images, and voice for commercial purposes, citing precedents where similar rights were upheld for actors like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Anand highlighted instances of infringement, including a defendant operating a restaurant under the trademarked name “Bhidu”. While acknowledging the importance of free speech, the court underscored the illegality of actions that tarnish or compromise an individual’s personality and associated elements. This legal recourse seeks to reinforce Shroff’s rights and protect his esteemed reputation from unauthorized exploitation.

On the workfront, Shroff was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka – which received critical acclaim and is set to play key roles in big films like Baby John, Singham Again and Baap among others.