ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur

It is hard to believe that Kajol actually went on a public platform to utter the banned ‘N’word for African Americans.The video has now gone viral. And the actress is being savagely trolled.

Author: Subhash K Jha
19 Jul,2023 20:21:43
Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur 835262

It is hard to believe that Kajol actually went on a public platform to utter the banned ‘N’word for African Americans.The video has now gone viral. And the actress is being savagely trolled.

Kajol should know that in the US ,calling African Americans by the ‘N’ word would land one in jail.Was she ignorant or arrogant?Didn’t she know that casteist and racist terms are banned across the words?

Or is it that she doesn’t care?

A leading director who has not worked with Kajol says she doesn’t filter her comments. “She thinks she is exempted by the rules of normal conversation. If you are Kajol you are supposed to let your sharp tongue be a fashion statement. Kajol mom(Tanuja) is also like that. But she knows where to stop.”

Apparently, while promoting her new series(The Trial) Kajol refused to follow any brief from the marketing team. When they gently tried to restrain her from making controversial statement at the media gatherings to promote the series, she rudely ticked them off.

The racist slur, using the N word so casually in public, smacks of selfimportance of the I-can-do-no wrong kind.

Celebrities , and Kajol, is one of them, cannot afford to be flippant with their words in public. If Kajol thought the banned word for the Black African has a certain currency to it or maybe a shock value, then she was wrong.

Woefully misguided, actors need to refrain from making politically incorrect statement.

A co-stars of Kajol’s who describes her as “uncensorable” defends her saying. “I am sure she didn’t mean to offend anyone.The problem is, no one tells Kajol or Salman Khan that they are going wrong in their conduct or conversation. These two don’t listen to anyone.I don’t think Kajol pays attention to her diplomatic husband’s advice.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is ‘underrated’ and has not been given deserving ‘opportunities’, read 831465
Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is ‘underrated’ and has not been given deserving ‘opportunities’, read
“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor 823837
“I was doing things unconsciously,” Kajol introspects on her journey as an actor
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix 823735
Kriti Sanon Turns Producer For Kajol Starrer For Netflix
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi 823135
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Kajol On Her First OTT Series 815033
Kajol On Her First OTT Series
Revisiting Fanaa Which Turns 17 810353
Revisiting Fanaa Which Turns 17
Latest Stories
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt 835272
Churni Ganguly thinks “Nepotism” isn’t relevant for her RRPK co-star Alia Bhatt
This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic 835268
This is what Rubina Dilaik does in her ‘me time’, see pic
Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video 835137
Ritabhari Chakraborty gets high on the ‘Barbie’ fever, watch video
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert) 835117
Monalisa Turns Sexy In Satin Slip Dress( New Pics Alert)
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’ 835258
Onir takes dig at Karan Johar, says ‘they deprive a small budget indie film’
"I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion," Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 835256
“I relate to Savi’s character—how she is passionate about her dreams and she never hesitates to go the extra mile to pursue her passion,” Shares Bhavika Sharma Aka Savi from the StarPlus Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
Read Latest News