Kajol, And The Racist ‘N’ Slur

It is hard to believe that Kajol actually went on a public platform to utter the banned ‘N’word for African Americans.The video has now gone viral. And the actress is being savagely trolled.

Kajol should know that in the US ,calling African Americans by the ‘N’ word would land one in jail.Was she ignorant or arrogant?Didn’t she know that casteist and racist terms are banned across the words?

Or is it that she doesn’t care?

A leading director who has not worked with Kajol says she doesn’t filter her comments. “She thinks she is exempted by the rules of normal conversation. If you are Kajol you are supposed to let your sharp tongue be a fashion statement. Kajol mom(Tanuja) is also like that. But she knows where to stop.”

Apparently, while promoting her new series(The Trial) Kajol refused to follow any brief from the marketing team. When they gently tried to restrain her from making controversial statement at the media gatherings to promote the series, she rudely ticked them off.

The racist slur, using the N word so casually in public, smacks of selfimportance of the I-can-do-no wrong kind.

Celebrities , and Kajol, is one of them, cannot afford to be flippant with their words in public. If Kajol thought the banned word for the Black African has a certain currency to it or maybe a shock value, then she was wrong.

Woefully misguided, actors need to refrain from making politically incorrect statement.

A co-stars of Kajol’s who describes her as “uncensorable” defends her saying. “I am sure she didn’t mean to offend anyone.The problem is, no one tells Kajol or Salman Khan that they are going wrong in their conduct or conversation. These two don’t listen to anyone.I don’t think Kajol pays attention to her diplomatic husband’s advice.”