Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Breaking records on all fronts; does incredibly well in Hindi belt as well

The supremely ambitious dystopian magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD has been on an incredible record-breaking spree ever since its release. The film was always expected to garner big bucks on the regional circuit owing to the immense fandom that Prabhas possesses but it is currently doing immensely well on all fronts.

Firstly talking about the worldwide collection so far, Kalki 2898 AD has managed to garner over Rs 550 cr worldwide within just four days of its release. The film has also broke a record previously set by Baahubali and RRR where it has raked in about $11 million (Rs 90.2 cr) in its first weekend in North America, apart from being the highest-earning Telugu film in Canada.

Then coming to its total domestic collection – which has been phenomenal as well, where according to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 85 cr in India on Sunday, bringing its total to Rs 302 cr, thus surpassing Jawan, which previously held the record.

To no one’s surprise, the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD has been the biggest contributor where it has garnered about Rs 162.1 cr, the Tamil version brought in Rs 18.3 cr, the Malayalam version raked in Rs 9.8 cr and the Kannada version earned Rs 1.8 cr at the end of its opening weekend.

However, apart from the Telugu version, Kalki 2898 AD has brought in big money in the Hindi belt as well, where after earning over Rs 40 cr on Sunday, the total collection of Kalki 2898 AD in the Hindi space stands at Rs 112.5 cr.

The film does face competition from three releases coming in later this week but it might not be a huge threat and unless the word-of-mouth for both KILL and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is exceptional, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to continue its glorious run.