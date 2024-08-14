Kangana Ranaut- “Everyone knows I have been boycotted by the industry but my co-actors have stood by me”

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set and rolling to have her ambitious films, Emergency Movie coming out soon, and recently, the actor and MP marked her presence at the trailer launch of the film.

As anticipated, she was pounded with questions, and when asked about the many hurdles that they faced throughout the film.

To this, Ranaut said, “Everyone knows I have been boycotted by the industry. In such a state, it is not easy to stand by me, it is not easy to be there with me, by my lovely co-stars have been there around me. I thank them for that. We have faced many obstacles with the film like any film does. But we are here after all that.”

She further added, “All of us identify with an underdog. We are all missing Satish Kaushik ji. He was a great person, he used to talk about the film with me, he finished the film. It seemed like he guided us away.”

When asked about what inspired about the film and what led her to tell this story, she said, “When I started reading about Emergency, I felt it. I am a politically aware person. I love participating in debates. With this topic, I read a few books on the film and the autobiography of Indira Gandhi inspired me a lot. The one line of Indira Gandhi that left me bowled over was when she said”I feel I am riding a ferocious beast which I was enjoying earlier but if I get down this beast, it will eat me.” I saw a Shakespearean tragedy in this story which I felt like telling.”