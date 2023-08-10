Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne

Karan Johar seems to be flying high. Literally. On Wednesday he flew off to Melbourne, Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where he will be honoured for twentyfive years of filmmaking.

To be acknowledged for his work and that too at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne is a great honour for Karan. At the Festival Karan will be doing a special Q & A session with former film critic Rajeev Masand.

It’s been a long journey for Karan Johar. There is the flashy Gucci wearing Elton John of India seen grilling his superstar guests on Koffee With Karan, the biggest guilty pleasure on the small screen since man invented the home medium.Then there is the other Karan Johar that only close friends know: an unabashed Mama’s boy and a wonderful father to his twins Roohi and Yash .An incredibly devoted son to his lovely mother Hiroo Johar, Karan has at least 30-35 best friends, this writer being one of them. We know about his obvious bestfriends: Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan, Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta(the CEO of his company and childhood friend) …But there are so many others whom the outside world knows nothing about.There is much more to Karan Johar than meets the eye.