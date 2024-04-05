Movies | News

Actor Kiara Advani is the superstar we know now but it hasn’t been an easy road for her to superstardom. Even though, the actor wasn’t subject to an array of disturbing tumors in abundance throughout her career, there was one instance which shocked her and disturbed her quite a lot.

A video clip from her appearance on the chat show, Pinch with Arbaaz Khan has been surfacing, where she went on to talk about a particular instance which was rather appalling.

She talked about rumors of her plastic surgery and revealed that back in 2018, she almost believed that she had got something done to her face.

She was quoted saying, “Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye on different social media platforms (I had gone for some event and the images that came out on different social media platforms), there were a lot of comments about, ‘Oh, she has done plastic surgery.’ And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko.” (I almost believed that I have done something to myself)

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time that she was the subject of these rumors where she talked about it on Feet Up With The Stars season 2 with host, Anaita Shroff Adajania.

On the workfront, Advani has Game Changer co-starring Ram Charan all set to release later this year. Apart from this, she is also sealed to be a part of War 2, that will be in works soon.