Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and romantic couples that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years and given the kind of love and appreciation that they have received in all these years, we love it for real. Rumours about the two of them and their budding chemistry started blooming for the first time after they started shooting for Shershaah and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true sense of the term. Both of them have always been very expressive about their feelings towards each other and well, that’s why, anything that they do becomes a rage and a sensation for real.

The two of them finally got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of close family and friends. Earlier, the couple shared happy photos from their wedding which made us all melt in awe. Well today, Kiara Advani shared a super cute and adorable reel of her wedding moment with Sidharth Malhotra and well, we are well and truly melting in awe for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and brilliant, ain’t it? We at IWMBuzz wish them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com