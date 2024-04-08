Movies | News

We are not just three days away from the release of two mega films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan who head in for a huge clash. Interestingly, it was only a while ago that it was reported that the two films won’t be released on 10th April 2024 anymore but instead will be released on 11th April 2024, which is the occasion of Eid.

And it seems this has led the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to go through some changes. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that a decision to trim down the final cut of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been at the last moment and this happened after a special screening took place at the Pooja Entertainment office. The source mentioned that the team in attendance loved the film but felt that there was scope for a much crisper cut without impacting its effect and still making it ideal for the audience.

Following that, a re-edit is now in progress and the film is expected to be re-censored today. The revised run-time of BMCM is now expected to be around 2 hours 35 minutes – approximately eight minutes less than the original runtime which was 2 hours 44 minutes.

While the film, along with Maidaan has a full-fledged release on 11th April, it is also reported that the paid previews for these films will begin in the evening of 10th April onwards.

Who do you think will have the upper hand in this battle? Maidaan or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? It is one of the cashes to look forward to indeed.