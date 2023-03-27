Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu are two of the most popular and admired actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been setting the entertainment quotient on fire for quite many years and well, that’s why, their loyal fan following never stops showering them with love and affection. Both Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu have so far proven their mettle across multiple projects in all these years and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end wins a lot of hearts. For quite some time, fans were curious about their upcoming movie projects. Well, right now, we are in a position to update you all about the same.

As far as Ram Charan’s next movie aka ‘RC15’ is concerned, it has now finally got a title and is called ‘GameChanger’. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie aka ‘Trivikram’ has also now got a release date. As per updates, it will release in cinemas on 13th Jan, 2024.

MAHESH BABU – TRIVIKRAM FILM: RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 13 Jan 2024 is the release date of #MaheshBabu and director #Trivikram’s new film [#SSMB28]… The actor will be seen in a mass avatar this time.#SSMB28FromJan13 pic.twitter.com/C8H94ouIHh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2023

