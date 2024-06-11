Munjya Box Office: The film witnesses a drop as expected but passes the first Monday test well

The wave of Munjya has taken over, where the film garnered a fantastic box office over the weekend and has surpassed all the expectations.

But just like any film, Munjya had to pass the crucial Monday test which usually determines if the film has legs and will sustain ahead. And the makers would be happy to know that Munjya has indeed performed well on the first Monday too, where it earned Rs 3.75 crore on its first Monday, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk.

This takes the film’s 4-day total to around 24 crores and is currently pacing way ahead of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, that was released last week.

One would remember how Munjya has also performed better than Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, which earned Rs 9.8 crore in the same time period.

On Monday, the film Munjya had an overall occupancy rate of 17.05 percent, with the majority of viewers attending night showings. In Mumbai, with 756 screenings, the occupancy rate reached 21 percent. Meanwhile, in Delhi and NCR, with 704 screenings, the occupancy rate was 15.50 percent.

Maddock Films announced on Monday that the first teaser for their highly anticipated film Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, will be released exclusively in theaters, attached to screenings of Munjya.

Munjya stars Mona Singh, Sharvari and Abhay Verma in lead roles, where it became the latest entry into Maddock Films’ supernatural comedy universe which earlier has Stree and Bhediya.