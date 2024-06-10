‘Munjya’ sets the cash registers ringing; springs in a fantastic weekend box-office collection

After starting well, the days have only gotten better and better for Maddock Films’ Munjya – which is also the latest entry into the Stree and Bhediya universe.

After collecting around 4 crore on Day 1, the film has sprung in a fabulous collection of 20 crores over the weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Munjya raked in around 8.43 crores on Day 3 – thus totalling its weekend box office collection to 20+ crores.

This also means that the film has surpassed and defied several other mega films – with the likes of recent release, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and even a film like Maidaan.

While Mr. & Mrs. Mahi collected around 16 crore on the weekend, the film has now crossed the 30 crore mark but slowed down incredibly due to the arrival of Munjya.

With the trends looking fantastic, Munjya has the chance to do well ahead in the week as well. The Monday test will be important to see if the drop is minimal and the film can sustain. A biggie in the form of Chandu Champion arrives later this week and hence Munjya has limited time till the collection gets really affected.

For the uninitiated, Munjya stars Mona Singh, Sharvari and Abhay Verma in lead roles where the film is the latest entrant into Maddock Films’ supernatural comedy universe. The film received rave reviews from the critics and is now, shocking one and all with its performance at the box office.