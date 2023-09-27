Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read

Movies | News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged their vows on a beautiful Sunday. The couple's nuptials were attended by close friends and family, creating an atmosphere filled with love and joy.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Sep,2023 13:10:27
In a celebratory and intimate ceremony held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged their vows on a beautiful Sunday. The couple’s nuptials were attended by close friends and family, creating an atmosphere filled with love and joy. Notably absent from the festivities was Parineeti’s cousin, renowned actor Priyanka Chopra, who, despite missing the event, extended her warm wishes and support to the newlyweds by sharing their wedding pictures on her Instagram, officially welcoming Raghav, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, into the family.

In the midst of their whirlwind post-wedding life, Parineeti and Raghav took a moment to express their heartfelt gratitude to all well-wishers. They shared a joint statement, expressing their immense appreciation for the overwhelming outpour of love and warm wishes they have received. Although they couldn’t respond individually to every message, the couple expressed their joy in reading each one. They emphasized that the love and blessings from their loved ones are truly priceless and mean the world to them as they embark on this beautiful journey together.

She wrote, “Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life’s been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.
As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you’re all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more thankful.
Love,
Parineeti & Raghav”

Check out-

In addition to their intimate wedding ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav also hosted a reception in Udaipur, where they welcomed esteemed guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and former tennis player Sania Mirza. The reception was a celebration of their union and an opportunity for friends and family to come together to extend their best wishes and share in the couple’s joyous moments.

