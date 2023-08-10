ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Pankaj Tripathi opens up on censor board's 'Adults Only' certificate for OMG 2, read

In an unexpected turn, the CBFC granted "OMG 2" an A (Adults Only) certificate after making 27 cuts. This decision took the film's team by surprise, especially Pankaj Tripathi, who shared his thoughts during media promotions

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Aug,2023 13:19:40
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on censor board's 'Adults Only' certificate for OMG 2, read 841880

The much-anticipated movie “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, is set to hit theaters this Friday, August 11. However, the film’s recent certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has stirred up both surprise and disappointment among its creators and fans.

The film, centred around the vital topic of sex education for teenagers, takes viewers into the lives of a middle-class family led by Pankaj Tripathi. The storyline aims to emphasize the significance of imparting sexual knowledge to adolescents through a captivating narrative.

In an unexpected turn, the CBFC granted “OMG 2” an A (Adults Only) certificate after making 27 cuts. This decision took the film’s team by surprise, especially Pankaj Tripathi, who shared his thoughts during media promotions. He noted that while working on a movie, it’s often anticipated whether it will receive an A certificate, as seen with movies like “Gangs Of Wasseypur.” However, “OMG 2” was not initially expected to receive such a rating, leading to a sense of surprise and mild disappointment.

Pankaj Tripathi expressed his concern that the A certification might limit the film’s intended audience. He highlighted that the film’s core message is geared towards the age group of 12 to 17 years old, who are likely to miss out on the movie due to the stringent certification. He contrasted this with the recent 12+ censor clearance the film received in the UAE, praising the more inclusive approach.

To address this gap, Pankaj Tripathi proposed the introduction of a category between U/A (Universal/Adults) and A certificates in the CBFC’s rating system. He optimistically suggested that the Censor Board would evolve, drawing attention to recent amendments made through the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. Despite his remarks, he clarified that he holds no grudges against the certification process or the Board members, as mentioned in DNA.

Notably, “OMG 2” garnered a 12+ censor certificate with no cuts in Dubai, UAE. This disparity in certifications has prompted discussions about the need for a more nuanced rating system that caters to a wider range of audiences while maintaining content appropriateness. As the film’s release date approaches, the spotlight remains on the evolving landscape of film certification and its impact on audience accessibility.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight 840204
OMG 2 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar’s film promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic delight
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With 'Adult Only' And 'No Cuts' 839597
Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Gets Censor Clearance With ‘Adult Only’ And ‘No Cuts’
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports] 838329
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets postponed after CBFC demanded 20 cuts [Reports]
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2 837102
“I don’t understand why people compare,” Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 box office clash with OMG 2
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career” 835303
Pankaj Tripathi, “Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was The Biggest Challenge Of My Career”
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848
Watch: OMG 2’s Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat
Latest Stories
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer' Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane 841867
Thalaivaa Rajinikanth Starrer ‘Jailer’ Hit Theatres, Fans Go Insane
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi 841827
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi
Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik 841691
Yoga soothes mind, body and soul: Ranveer Singh Malik
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life 841824
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi plans to kick out Preeta from her life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant 841821
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne 841819
Karan Johar To Be Honoured In Melbourne
Read Latest News