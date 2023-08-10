Pankaj Tripathi opens up on censor board's 'Adults Only' certificate for OMG 2, read

The much-anticipated movie “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, is set to hit theaters this Friday, August 11. However, the film’s recent certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has stirred up both surprise and disappointment among its creators and fans.

The film, centred around the vital topic of sex education for teenagers, takes viewers into the lives of a middle-class family led by Pankaj Tripathi. The storyline aims to emphasize the significance of imparting sexual knowledge to adolescents through a captivating narrative.

In an unexpected turn, the CBFC granted “OMG 2” an A (Adults Only) certificate after making 27 cuts. This decision took the film’s team by surprise, especially Pankaj Tripathi, who shared his thoughts during media promotions. He noted that while working on a movie, it’s often anticipated whether it will receive an A certificate, as seen with movies like “Gangs Of Wasseypur.” However, “OMG 2” was not initially expected to receive such a rating, leading to a sense of surprise and mild disappointment.

Pankaj Tripathi expressed his concern that the A certification might limit the film’s intended audience. He highlighted that the film’s core message is geared towards the age group of 12 to 17 years old, who are likely to miss out on the movie due to the stringent certification. He contrasted this with the recent 12+ censor clearance the film received in the UAE, praising the more inclusive approach.

To address this gap, Pankaj Tripathi proposed the introduction of a category between U/A (Universal/Adults) and A certificates in the CBFC’s rating system. He optimistically suggested that the Censor Board would evolve, drawing attention to recent amendments made through the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. Despite his remarks, he clarified that he holds no grudges against the certification process or the Board members, as mentioned in DNA.

Notably, “OMG 2” garnered a 12+ censor certificate with no cuts in Dubai, UAE. This disparity in certifications has prompted discussions about the need for a more nuanced rating system that caters to a wider range of audiences while maintaining content appropriateness. As the film’s release date approaches, the spotlight remains on the evolving landscape of film certification and its impact on audience accessibility.