Pankaj Tripathi responds to accusations by Pankaj Jha of ‘romanticizing’ struggles

The uproar that actor Pankaj Jha went on to cause has continued to have effects since he first talked about it. Jha, who played a pivotal role in Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video was very blatant about multiple things which included accusing the likes of Anurag Kashyap and Pankaj Tripathi.

While Kashyap had responded to the same a few days ago, now Pankaj Tripathi has responded to the same as well. On the one hand, Jha made claims and accused Tripathi of ‘romanticizing’ his journey or struggle. Now, Tripathi responded in an interview with India Today saying that he never romanticized his struggles and he would just acknowledge his wife earned while kept looking for work. But he also clarified that he never claimed to have a gamcha on his waist or sleeping outside Andheri station.

He mentioned that he lived a good and happy life when they moved to Mumbai and also emphasized that he never tried to glamorize or seek sympathy for his experiences.

He expressed that as individuals, we persist in living without necessarily aiming to motivate others. According to him, each person faces their own struggles. While some may find inspiration in stories they encounter, he stressed that it’s perfectly fine if others do not. His main point was that everyone should prioritize living according to their own aspirations.

On the workrfront, we know that Tripathi si currently set to reprise his role as Kaleen Bhaiya Mirzapur Season 3.