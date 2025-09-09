Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 11: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has earned 46.68 crores so far

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 11: Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, collected 0.68 crores on the 11th day of its release, i.e., second Monday. After getting a good opening in the initial days, the film’s pace has gradually slowed down on weekdays. Despite this, it has so far collected 46.68 crores in India.

Worldwide: 76.25 crores India Net: 46.68 crores India Gross: 55.20 crores Overseas: 21.05 crores



The film’s story revolves around the love story of Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). Param is a North Indian boy who finds his soulmate through an AI app and meets Sundari from Kerala. The film depicts the clash of North and South cultures, romance, and comedy.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjhot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Inayat Verma have also appeared in important roles in the film.

Param Sundari has received mixed reviews. The songs and cinematography were praised, but the film’s story and screenplay were criticized. Some viewers also objected to the stereotypical portrayal of Kerala and Malayali culture.

Overall, the film has collected 46.68 crore in India in 11 days and has reached 76.25 crore worldwide.

