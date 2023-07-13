ADVERTISEMENT
Paresh Rawal refused OMG 2 due to monetary issues, say reports

Paresh Rawal who’s been a crucial and one of the core attractions of the previous part of OMG, rejected the sequel due monetary issues, as per reports. Read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 22:16:28
Paresh Rawal who’s been a crucial and one of the core attractions of the previous part of OMG, rejected the sequel due monetary issues, as per reports. “Oh My God 2.” The film, which garnered significant acclaim for its unique storyline and the comic timing of Rawal and co-star Akshay Kumar in the original, left fans eagerly awaiting their reunion. However, to the dismay of many, Rawal’s departure from the project has left a void that will now be filled by the versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi.

According to reports from News 18, the decision came as a result of a monetary dispute between Paresh Rawal and the production team. Rawal, considering his pivotal role in the success of the first installment, believed he deserved a remuneration higher than what was offered. Despite attempts at negotiation, the two parties failed to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, leading to Rawal’s exit from the project.

Sources cited by the entertainment portal revealed that the actor even proposed a profit-sharing arrangement, demonstrating his willingness to explore alternative compensation models. However, due to the involvement of multiple producers, reaching a consensus proved to be a challenging task. Ultimately, the financial aspects could not be resolved, prompting Rawal’s departure from “Oh My God 2.”

This unexpected development has left fans disappointed, as they had anticipated witnessing the on-screen chemistry and comedic brilliance of Kumar and Rawal once again. Nevertheless, the inclusion of the talented Pankaj Tripathi as the new lead actor injects a fresh energy into the sequel, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

As production moves forward with the revamped cast, fans eagerly await further updates on “Oh My God 2” and the unique direction it will take under Pankaj Tripathi’s capable stewardship. The film is poised to offer a fresh perspective on social issues with its signature blend of humor and thought-provoking storytelling, aiming to capture the hearts of audiences just as its predecessor did.

