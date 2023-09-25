Movies | News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first photo as newlyweds goes viral

The wedding extravaganza officially commenced with the traditional 'sehrabandi' ceremony, where Raghav Chadha and his baaraat embarked on a picturesque boat journey from The Taj Lake Palace to The Leela Palace.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023
In a grand and opulent wedding celebration that unfolded in the picturesque city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha exchanged vows on a momentous Sunday. While the official wedding pictures are eagerly awaited, the first snapshot of the newlyweds has already gone viral, capturing the couple in a post-wedding moment, as reported by NDTV. Parineeti Chopra, adorned in a dazzling pink sequined saree, stands alongside her husband, Raghav Chadha, who looks dapper in a black tuxedo—notably, Parineeti dons sindoor on her forehead, symbolizing her new marital status.

The wedding festivities kicked off with an ‘ardas’ ceremony in Delhi, followed by an intimate Sufi night that included only close friends and family members. Upon reaching Udaipur, the celebrations continued with a vibrant mehendi ceremony on Friday evening, followed by the customary haldi ceremony and a Bollywood-inspired sangeet. The climax of the festivities arrived on Sunday with the wedding ceremony and a subsequent reception.

Regrettably, global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti’s cousin, along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti, chose not to attend the festivities in India. However, the Chopra family was represented by Parineeti’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, who added a warm familial touch to the grand celebration. Despite her absence, Priyanka extended her heartfelt wishes to her cousin Parineeti through an Instagram post, expressing her regrets at not being able to attend the wedding.

The wedding extravaganza officially commenced with the traditional ‘sehrabandi’ ceremony, where Raghav Chadha and his baaraat embarked on a picturesque boat journey from The Taj Lake Palace to The Leela Palace. With the sun setting in the backdrop, the main wedding ceremony unfolded, radiating an aura of opulence and elegance.

Stay tuned for more updates on this grand affair as we await the official wedding photographs.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

