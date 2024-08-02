Parineeti Chopra smitten by husband Raghav Chadha for raising film industry’s issues in Parliament

Actor Parineeti Chopra was smitten by and went on to applaud husband and politician, Raghav Chadha for a special reason recently. A while ago, Chadha, who is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Rajya Sabha has been going viral due to a Parliament session that was held a while ago.

At the session, Chadha would go on to address the rampant effect that piracy has on the entertainment industry, and how that has even led them to lose over Rs 20,000 crores due to the act of piracy over the years.

He also shared a few clips of the same himself that caught notice. His post read, “Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well.

The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic.

We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill, a year back but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes.

As we go digital with more movies being streamed on platforms, I ask the Government what is being done to curb the issue of digital piracy on OTT and whether the government has any plans to bring a dedicated legislation for the same?”-

View Post 1: Parineeti Chopra smitten by husband Raghav Chadha for raising film industry’s issues in Parliament

This was immediately seen by wife and actor Parineeti Chopra herself, who went on to applaud her husband and sharing the video, she wrote, ‘What do I say about him. You’re a star for raising this important issue in the Parliament my love @raghavchadha88’-

Piracy has indeed been a menace over the years and while many keep talking about it, not much is done to counter it and do something.

Fans were quick to applaud Chadha as well for raising the issue in Parliament.