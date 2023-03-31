Pan India is no longer enough for the South Indian superstars,at least not for Baahubali superstar Prabhas.

Sources from Hyderabad state that Prabhas next release Salaar will have an international version ,especially for the Western market.

“The songs and the comedy track will be removed in the international version. But the basic content and theme will remain intact. This international version of the film will introduce Prabhas to a global audience,” says a source from Hyderabad.

The inspiration for going global among Southern superstars comes from the recent RRR experience wherein Ramcharan and NTR Jr went all out to portray themselves as global stars.

Now it’s Prabhas’ turn.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel who directed Kannada superstar Yash to global renown.