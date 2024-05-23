Prabhas reacts to marriage rumors, “Don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans”

Yesterday, in a grand event in Hyderabad, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD went on to unveil Prabhas’ character, Bhairava’s sidekick, Bujji with a new teaser. After having a glimpse being revealed earlier, the character of Bujji, a robot was officially revealed yesterday. It will be voiced by Keerthy Suresh, who is extremely crucial to the plot of the film.

At the event, Prabhas, who has millions of fans went on to make a special appearance dressed up in his character and everyone went berserk. Interestingly, the actor had sparked a lot of speculation recently after he went on to make a ‘cryptic post’ about how ‘someone special’ is set to enter our life. While it felt apt that it was Bujji he was talking about, it also got everyone talking about if there is someone else too. Many even wondered if he is getting married. Reacting to these speculations, Prabhas cleared the air and said, “I am not getting married soon because I don’t want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.”

Further, Prabhas stated that the director of Kalki 2898 AD made him do this. “He has (Nag Ashwin) been making me do crazy things. I thought I could come here and say hi to my darlings (fans) and push off, but our slim Nag (Ashwin) has planned several things,” added the actor.

Speaking to his fans, Prabhas said, “I am super excited about Bujji. It’s been a great journey for three years and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it on the silver screen.”