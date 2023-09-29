Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar’ is all set to hit theatres on December 22, deets inside

The highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, “Salaar,” has once again captured the spotlight, sending waves of excitement through fans and netizens alike. This mega-production stars the renowned actor Prabhas in the lead role and is helmed by the accomplished director Prashanth Neel.

In the online sphere, there is an electric buzz surrounding the film’s imminent release date announcement. Buzz is rife among eager fans, who fervently anticipate that today might bring the long-awaited news of “Salaar” gracing the silver screen on December 22, 2023. And so it has!

Adding to the film’s allure is its stellar cast. Shruti Haasan is set to dazzle as the leading lady, while Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the formidable role of the antagonist. Produced by Hombale Films, “Salaar” boasts the musical talents of Ravi Basrur, further elevating the anticipation and excitement for this cinematic extravaganza. Stay tuned for more updates.

Hombale Films shared an intense film poster for Prabhas on social media too:

Prabhas, a name synonymous with Indian cinema, has carved a remarkable niche for himself through a series of iconic films. He shot to national and international fame with his role as Amarendra Baahubali in the epic “Baahubali” series, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. These films, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” redefined the Indian film industry, earning Prabhas a massive fan following for his dedication and portrayal of the beloved character.

Prior to “Baahubali,” Prabhas was well-known for his work in Telugu cinema, with hits like “Chatrapathi,” “Darling,” and “Mirchi.” His charismatic screen presence and versatility as an actor have made him a sought-after star in the Indian film fraternity. With “Salaar” now generating tremendous excitement, Prabhas continues to be a prominent figure in the world of Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark with each of his cinematic endeavours.