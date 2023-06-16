ADVERTISEMENT
Prabhas Was Off Meat Off Alcohol To Play Rama

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Jun,2023 15:02:06
Prabhas who plays Lord Rama in Adipurush , observed complete abstinence from every vice including meat,alcohol and whatever else his guilty pleasures might be.

“He lived like a saint while he played Rama,” a filmmaker-friend of the superstar from Hyderabad informs me. “He did not indulge in any of the things he enjoys doing. Staying off alcohol was not a problem for Prabhas, as he is hardly a drinker. But staying off food is like death to Prabhas.”

Apparently when Prabhas told his mother she was very upset.

Says the friend, “When Prabhas informed his mother, whom he dotes on, that he is turning vegetarian, she threw a fit. She took it very personally, as she loves cooking for her son,especially meat dishes. Prabhas had to explain the reason why he needed to observe a lifestyle of austerity.”

Apparently Prabhas wanted his conduct on screen to not clash with any aspect of his personal life, at least while shooting to be Rama.

Living in character is not alien to Prabhas. During the shooting of Baahubali he learnt rock climbing , kick-boxing, horse-riding, sword-fighting.He also had to change his physical appearance. Before Baahubali he was underweight. Every morning and evening he worked out to gain a lot of muscles, as a thin warrior was not acceptable to director Rajamouli or to the audience. Prabhas trained for three hours every day for six months before shooting started. Once the shooting started he would wake up at 5 am to get ready for a 7am shoot and he would go on shooting till 10 pm.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

