Movies | News

Vashu Bhagnani, owner of Pooja Entertainment has produced the project under the leadership of son, Jackky Bhagnani and is seemingly very confident about the project.

It is no secret as to how much is at stake when it comes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is presented and produced on a large scale which includes heavy investment on the action and grandeur attached to it. Add to that, it also has two A-grade actors coming on-screen for the first time together in the form of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

With so much going on and obviously, a huge amount being invested, any producer would expect and hope for good returns. And while many might have their doubts about how it will do at the box office, producer Vashu Bhagnani, who’s company Pooja Entertainment has produced the project under the leadership of son, Jackky Bhagnani is seemingly very confident about the project.

A video has been doing the rounds where the Bhagnani father-son are in a car and talking to the fans and junior Bhagnani introduces himself as the chote Miyan and his father as Bade Miyan. Following this, senior Bhagnani goes on to make a claim, Chinta mat karo, Rs 1100 crore confirmed hai worldwide.” (Don’t worry. 1100 crores collection is confirmed worldwide). To this, Jackky Bhagnani gives a smile and says, Tathastu (amen).

Interestingly, BMCM is also witnessing a clash with Maidaan on Eid 2024 where many feel it might be a case of odd screen distribution and hampering the collections of each other.

Earlier, when Vashu Bhagnani was asked about Shroff and Kumar’s poor run at the box office being a concern for him, he responded saying that it differs from film to film and cited Shah Rukh Khan as an example where nothing worked for him for a while till he bounced back with three mega hits in 2023.