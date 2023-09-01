Movies | News

R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council

The FTII Society, presided over by the FTII Chairman, comprises a total of 12 nominees. Among these, eight are selected under the 'Persons of Eminence' category, while the remaining four are esteemed FTII alumni.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Sep,2023 21:53:44
R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council 848018

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has designated celebrated actor R Madhavan as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of the governing council. This strategic move follows the conclusion of former President and director Shekhar Kapur’s tenure on March 3, 2023.

FTII Registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi confirmed the official appointment, stating, “Mr. R Madhavan has been appointed the President of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council. The decision has been formally conveyed to us by the Ministry.”

The FTII Society, presided over by the FTII Chairman, comprises a total of 12 nominees. Among these, eight are selected under the ‘Persons of Eminence’ category, while the remaining four are esteemed FTII alumni. Traditionally, the Ministry has nominated members to these positions while appointing the Institute’s chairman. However, it is worth noting that this customary practice was deviated from when Anupam Kher was appointed to the role back in October 2017. Similarly, with Madhavan’s appointment, the Ministry has yet again chosen not to appoint other nominated members, as mentioned by The Indian Express.

The formation of a governing council, an academic council, and a standing finance committee occurs once the requisite quorum of 24 members, including 12 ex-officio members, is established.

R Madhavan’s journey

R Madhavan, often affectionately referred to as “Maddy” by his fans, has embarked on an illustrious journey in the world of Indian cinema. His acting career, spanning over two decades, has been marked by versatility, depth, and a remarkable ability to portray a wide range of characters with finesse. Madhavan made his silver screen debut in the late 1990s and swiftly earned recognition for his acting prowess. He is celebrated for his memorable roles in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, with acclaimed performances in movies such as “Rang De Basanti,” “3 Idiots,” “Alaipayuthey,” and “Vikram Vedha.” With a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, Madhavan’s journey as an actor continues to be a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and a testament to his enduring impact on Indian cinema.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan 812094
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn 807523
Madhavan Confirms Film With Ajay Devgn
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar 807169
Exclusive: Ishtiyak Khan in R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar 805381
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders if Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are secretly working on 3 Idiots sequel, watch video 788951
Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders if Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are secretly working on 3 Idiots sequel, watch video
From R Madhavan, Dhanush, Siddharth, Shriya Sharan and Rashmika Mandanna: South Stars Who Have Made It Big In Bollywood 782460
From R Madhavan, Dhanush, Siddharth, Shriya Sharan and Rashmika Mandanna: South Stars Who Have Made It Big In Bollywood

Latest Stories

Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read 847886
Swastika Mukherjee pens heartfelt note for ‘Falguni Da’ celebrating Raksha Bandhan, read
Vikrant Massey - An actor we just cannot get enough of! 847980
Vikrant Massey – An actor we just cannot get enough of!
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown 847977
Tara Sutaria Looks Perfect Bride In White Stones Embellished Ivory Gown
Influencers X Bigg Boss X Bigg Buzz: The New Formula To Success? 847972
Influencers X Bigg Boss X Bigg Buzz: The New Formula To Success?
Too Late But Sonalee Kulkarni Follows 'What Jhumka' Trend In Beautiful Yellow Anarkali, Watch 847902
Too Late But Sonalee Kulkarni Follows ‘What Jhumka’ Trend In Beautiful Yellow Anarkali, Watch
"Bahot Ajib Si Cheez Huyi, " Says Urfi Javed As She Faced Wardrobe Malfunctioning 847946
“Bahot Ajib Si Cheez Huyi, ” Says Urfi Javed As She Faced Wardrobe Malfunctioning
Read Latest News