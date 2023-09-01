R Madhavan aka Maddy takes charge as president of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has designated celebrated actor R Madhavan as the new President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of the governing council. This strategic move follows the conclusion of former President and director Shekhar Kapur’s tenure on March 3, 2023.

FTII Registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi confirmed the official appointment, stating, “Mr. R Madhavan has been appointed the President of FTII Society and Chairman of the Governing Council. The decision has been formally conveyed to us by the Ministry.”

The FTII Society, presided over by the FTII Chairman, comprises a total of 12 nominees. Among these, eight are selected under the ‘Persons of Eminence’ category, while the remaining four are esteemed FTII alumni. Traditionally, the Ministry has nominated members to these positions while appointing the Institute’s chairman. However, it is worth noting that this customary practice was deviated from when Anupam Kher was appointed to the role back in October 2017. Similarly, with Madhavan’s appointment, the Ministry has yet again chosen not to appoint other nominated members, as mentioned by The Indian Express.

The formation of a governing council, an academic council, and a standing finance committee occurs once the requisite quorum of 24 members, including 12 ex-officio members, is established.

R Madhavan’s journey

R Madhavan, often affectionately referred to as “Maddy” by his fans, has embarked on an illustrious journey in the world of Indian cinema. His acting career, spanning over two decades, has been marked by versatility, depth, and a remarkable ability to portray a wide range of characters with finesse. Madhavan made his silver screen debut in the late 1990s and swiftly earned recognition for his acting prowess. He is celebrated for his memorable roles in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, with acclaimed performances in movies such as “Rang De Basanti,” “3 Idiots,” “Alaipayuthey,” and “Vikram Vedha.” With a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, Madhavan’s journey as an actor continues to be a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and a testament to his enduring impact on Indian cinema.