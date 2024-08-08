Raashii Khanna says ‘friends are not those who share drunken party pics’, as she tags Vaani Kapoor & others

Actor Raashii Khanna seemed to be in quite a pensive move today, and while it is easy to be just busy and not acknowledge the true friends you have, Khanna decided to do that in a special instance.

Sharing a long post from one of the Instagram pages, Khanna echoed the emotion and it was indeed incredibly special as she tagged her longtime friend, actor Vaani Kapoor, actor Savant Singh Premi and Raunaq Khanna. The post she shared read, “How do you separate your truest friends from the countless people you think are your friends? Did someone cancel a trip so they could be with you when your mother was in hospital? Did anyone sit up with you the entire night like your father did when it seemed that your entire world had collapsed? Did a friend show up at your doorstop unannounced because you hadn’t answered two consecutive phone calls? Your friends are not those you share drunken party pics, or stories where everyone stares blankly into their phones at parties, making other equally exciting plans. Your friend is that person who sits with you wordlessly, offering just himself or herself, because that is all you need at that moment. In the end what we will remember are our friends’ arms, how long they held us, how kindly they heard us, and most importantly, left their own lives to be present just for us.”-

This saying was then reshared by the names she tagged and we are certain, everyone echoes the same sentiment when it comes to having true friends. For the unknown, both Khanna and Kapoor have been roommates in the past.