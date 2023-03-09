A really sad and heartbreaking news update is coming in for all fans of the Indian film industry. Satish Kaushik who was one of the finest and most admired and respected performing artistes is no more. As per reports in Times Of India, he passed away in the early hours of Thursday after reportedly suffering to a heart attack while traveling in car. He breathed his last on March 9, 2023. He is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter 11-year-old Vanshika Kaushik. His body has been taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem and is expected to be handed over to his family at around 3 pm, following which his last rites will be conducted.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com