RIP: Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu tragically passed away due to a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst and industry insider, on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Friday. G Marimuthu was just 57 years old at the time of his passing. He had gained recognition for his role in the popular Tamil television series, “Ethirneechal,” and had also contributed to the film industry as an assistant director, having worked with notable filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, among others.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8.30 am on Friday morning, while G Marimuthu was involved in dubbing for his television serial, “Ethirneechal,” in Chennai. He suddenly collapsed and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead, as reported by Johnson, a public relations professional within the South film industry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

His Journey

G Marimuthu’s journey in the film industry was marked by his involvement in more than 50 movies, in addition to his roles as a director and actor in television shows, according to a report from One India. His path to the film world began in 1990 when he left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and relocated to Chennai with aspirations of becoming a film director. Initially, he worked as a waiter in hotels, but fate intervened when he crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu. This connection ultimately led to his breakthrough as an assistant director, working alongside Rajkiran on films such as “Aranmanai Kili” (1993) and “Ellame En Rasathan” (1995), as detailed in the portal’s account. Throughout his career, Marimuthu continued to collaborate as an assistant director with renowned filmmakers, including Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also served as a co-director on Silambarasan’s “Manmadhan.”