Movies | News

RIP: Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst and industry insider, on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Friday.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Sep,2023 15:57:31
RIP: Jailer actor G Marimuthu dies at 57 after suffering heart attack 849765

Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu tragically passed away due to a heart attack. The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Ramesh Bala, a prominent film trade analyst and industry insider, on X (formerly known as Twitter) last Friday. G Marimuthu was just 57 years old at the time of his passing. He had gained recognition for his role in the popular Tamil television series, “Ethirneechal,” and had also contributed to the film industry as an assistant director, having worked with notable filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, among others.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8.30 am on Friday morning, while G Marimuthu was involved in dubbing for his television serial, “Ethirneechal,” in Chennai. He suddenly collapsed and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead, as reported by Johnson, a public relations professional within the South film industry, as reported by Hindustan Times.

His Journey

G Marimuthu’s journey in the film industry was marked by his involvement in more than 50 movies, in addition to his roles as a director and actor in television shows, according to a report from One India. His path to the film world began in 1990 when he left his hometown of Pasumalaitheri in Theni and relocated to Chennai with aspirations of becoming a film director. Initially, he worked as a waiter in hotels, but fate intervened when he crossed paths with lyricist Vairamuthu. This connection ultimately led to his breakthrough as an assistant director, working alongside Rajkiran on films such as “Aranmanai Kili” (1993) and “Ellame En Rasathan” (1995), as detailed in the portal’s account. Throughout his career, Marimuthu continued to collaborate as an assistant director with renowned filmmakers, including Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, and SJ Surya. He also served as a co-director on Silambarasan’s “Manmadhan.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Amazon To Stream Rajinikanth’s Jailer From September 7 848065
Amazon To Stream Rajinikanth’s Jailer From September 7
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady 842630
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady
Box Office Collection Update: OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2 vs. Jailer 842370
Box Office Collection Update: OMG 2 vs. Gadar 2 vs. Jailer
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth's Jailer 841465
Chennai And Bengaluru Offices Shut For Rajinikanth’s Jailer
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports] 841123
Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate 839483
Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia compares Rajinikanth with Tom Cruise, scraps off age-gap debate

Latest Stories

How Karan Johar altered 'gender stereotypes' 849768
How Karan Johar altered ‘gender stereotypes’
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta discovers Nidhi's shocking murder plan against her 849774
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta discovers Nidhi’s shocking murder plan against her
Karanvir Bohra's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About His Return in new season of “Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Lagu” 849760
Karanvir Bohra’s Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About His Return in new season of “Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Lagu”
Exclusive: Aashiqana fame Anurag Vyas roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal 849758
Exclusive: Aashiqana fame Anurag Vyas roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal 849755
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa's past 849747
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa’s past
Read Latest News