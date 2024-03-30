Movies | News

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji who is known for his villainous characters passes away at the age of 48. He could not survive the heart attack, as per media reports. Read this news here.

Daniel Balaji, a popular Tamil actor widely known for his impressive portrayal of villainous characters, breathed his last on Friday (29 March) at the age of 48. According to reports, the actor was hurriedly admitted to a private hospital after he complained of chest pain. Unfortunately, he could not survive the heart attack and passed away. The news of his untimely demise spread like wildfire on social media, and fans and colleagues alike expressed shock and grief over the loss of the talented star.

The actor who started his career in the industry by working as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan’s shelved film Marudhunayagam, broke into the scene through the famous serial Chithi, starring Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role. It was in that serial he got the screen name Daniel.

He has played memorable roles in Kakka Kakka, Vada Chennai, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu etc. Apart from Tamil films, he has starred in several Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies.

The last rites of Daniel is expected to be held later today. Many Tamil actors and film makers are expected to pay their respects to the departed soul.

RIP!!