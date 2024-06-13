RIP: Thegidi actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead at his residence; postmortem to happen

Film actor Pradeep K Vijayan, who was fondly known as Pappu by his well-wishers from the fraternity was found dead in mysterious circumstances at his residence in Palavakkam, Chennai on 12 June. Reports in media state that his friends were trying to reach through to Pradeep for the last two days, but were not able to get in touch with him. With his phone calls going unanswered, the friend contacted the police, upon which his dead body was found. His body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. The cause of death is being investigated.

According to reports in IndiaToday, Pradeep had recently complained of shortness of breath and dizziness. After two days of not receiving a response from Pradeep despite numerous calls, one of his friends went to check on him. When he did not open it despite several knocks, the police was contacted.

The Neelankarai police force broke into Pradeep’s house where his body was found. Reports suggest that he had a head injury and a heart attack. The police team is further investigating the cause of death, with the postmortem scheduled to happen.

Pradeep has acted in several films, including Theigidi and Hey Sinamika. He was last seen in S Kathiresan film Rudhran starring Raghava Lawrence. Pradeep also plays a supporting role in Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’, which will release in theatres on June 14.

Pradeep was 45 years old and was a bachelor.

The Tamil film industry is in a state of shock with the passing away of the chirpy and ever-smiling Pradeep!!

RIP!!