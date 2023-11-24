RIP: Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli passes away at the age of 93

Veteran filmmaker, Rajkumar Kohli, who is known for his films Naagin, Jani Dushman, Pati Patni aur Tawaif etc, has passed away at the age of 93 this morning (24 November). He is the father of actor Armaan Kohli. It is heard that the ace filmmaker passed away in his bathroom.

A report on E Times states that his actor son was the one to find his father inside the bathroom. A source close to the development informs us that the producer had gone for his shower and when he did not get out for a long time, his actor son Armaan Kohli broke open the bathroom and found him dead. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. It is believed that the veteran filmmaker had a heart attack in the bathroom.

Born in 1930, Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as the 1966 movie ‘Dulla Bhatti’ and the 1970s film ‘Lootera’ starring Dara Singh. Other notable films included Reena Roy-Sunil Dutt’s ‘Nagin’ (1976), ‘Jaani Dushman’ (1979), ‘Badle Ki Aag’, ‘Naukar Biwi Ka’ and ‘Raaj Tilak’ (1984). His films frequently featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.

Rajkumar Kohli’s funeral is expected to take place this evening, is what media reports have been notifying.

RIP!! We send out our condolences to the Kohli family.