Rocky Aur Rani Rock It In The Teaser Trailer

The one-minute-ten-second teaser of Karan Johar’s eagerly awaited directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani(phew!) is a nonstop celebration of love, life and family.

We can see it right away in the fusion of colours(bright but not gaudy), the swirl of emotions spinning a scintillating subtext to the central romance , and of course the underlined motto: family first family blast.

There are three things that I immediately saw in the teaser. Firstly, the undeniable chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, far more crackling and compelling than what she shares with Ranbir Kapoor.

Secondly, the mellow but inviting music by Pritam. The background score is like a flowery wall-to-wall carpet and Arijit Singh’s song ‘Tum kya mile’ kind of describes the Alia-Ranveer romance without feeding too deeply into the romantic reservoir.

And thirdly, the senior iconic actors, though peripheral in the teaser, are given their due prominence: the credits read as starring Dharmendra,Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi,Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.Well done, Karan.

There are other very accomplished actors in the film. They will be brought out with due love and affection in forthcoming teasers. For now , just sink into the silken folds of this affluent teaser. In the coming weeks,there will be a lot more of it.