A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Salman Khan. It is no hidden secret that Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan has been receiving serious death threats for quite some time now. All the death threats have been related to his blackbuck case in Jodhpur. Because of all the threats involving the actor, his security too was beefed up to a great extent.

Some time back, there was a death threat that was targeted at Salman Khan via an email. And now, as per the latest media reports in Times Of India, just a week after the email, the Mumbai Police have arrested the alleged sender of the email, a man named Dhakad Ram Bishnoi from Jodhpur. According to the media reports, it was a joint operation between the Mumbai and Rajasthan Police as the email was sent from Jodhpur and the complaint was filed in Mumbai. Reports reveal that the boy has been detained and he will soon be brought to Mumbai. We wait for more updates on this story.

