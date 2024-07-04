Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Sikandar’ welcomes ‘Baahubali’ fame Sathyaraj & Prateik Babbar

Salman Khan is all set to make his big screen return with the film, Sikandar especially as this year of 2024 is one of the rare ones where we haven’t seen a Salman Khan film and won’t see one ahead as well. The superstar has been busy with several other projects which include his constant innings on the small screen with Bigg Boss.

But now as the actor isn’t a part of Bigg Boss OTT 3, he is gearing up to headline the mega film, Sikandar which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by A R Murugadoss. As one would expect, a film that is so huge and mounted on a huge scale has a lot to offer and will have many actors coming in to play important roles as well.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala has been making sure to provide constant images from the sets as she shares several images time and again. And on that note, she went on to share ‘garma garam’ images from the set where she was delighted to pose alongside South legend, Sathyaraj and Hindi film actor, Prateik Babbar.

Posting about the same, she captioned, “Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir 🙏🏼 What a delight to witness our director @a.r.murugadoss creating cinematic excellence Cheers to another one with @_prat @beingsalmankhan @rashmika_mandanna @nadiadwalagrandson #SikandarEid2025”-

Sikandar is aiming for an Eid 2025 release thus being Khan’s first release on the big screen right after Tiger 3, the latter that was released in November 2023. Khan is also in talks for multiple other projects.