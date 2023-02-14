Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s first song ‘Naiyo Lagda’ has started spreading its magic all around. Having painted our valentines season with the colors of love, the song has come as a perfect treat to celebrate the season of love. The song has broken the charts by crossing 40 million views in just 24 hours and is streaming across all platforms.

We have always witnessed that whenever there is a content coming from Salman Khan, there is a surety of its presented on a dignified manner. This song is being a love-romantic song but unlike many others there is no nudity and awkwardness in the song. Its a pure simple heart-touching song.

Well-studded with heart-touching lyrics and enchanting melody, the song has successfully touched the hearts of the masses and has made its place in the binge-watch list. The evidence of the same can be witnessed as within just a day of its release, the song is trending in the social media universe with netizens creating reels on it.

Moreover, the superhit composer and singer duo Himesh Reshammiya and Kamaal Khan have delivered chartbuster songs that went on to become more special with time and ‘Naiyo Lagda’ is another musical wonder from the duo that is growing by the day. Apart from this, Palak Muchhal, who is the heart of the love songs has made the song more special with her melodious voice.

Rejuvenating the 90s aura, ‘Naiyo Lagda’ has made the audience relive the nostalgia with its amazing composition. Moreover, the way the song captured the beautiful scenic views of Leh and Ladakh has come as an absolute visual extravaganza for the audience that has never been seen before in such a magnificent way.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – romance, action and drama. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com