Sara Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress, is actively marketing her soon-to-be-released movie, “Gaslight.” The film’s lead actors are Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, and Sara. Sara Ali Khan’s personal life and social media updates are frequently discussed in conversation along with her career. In this circumstance, Sara Ali Khan replied by wanting to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan again. There are rumors that Sara will appear opposite Kartik in Aashiqui 3. On this, too, she has responded.

Watch The Full Interview Video Here –

Sara Ali Khan’s Statement Regarding Aashiqui 3 Movie

The fans were thrilled when the movie Aashiqui 3’s formal announcement occurred some time ago. Despite no specific information being provided regarding the actress, Kartik Aaryan will play the lead in the movie. With the help of Arijit Singh’s “Ab Tere Bin Jin Lenge Hum” teaser, Aashiqui 3 gained much popularity. At the same time, rumors circulated that Sara Ali Khan may play Kartik Aaryan’s opposite lead in the movie. While Gaslight was promoted in an interview with Zoom TV, Sara Ali Khan explained this event: “Look, I would love to work with Kartik in Aashiqui 3, but I have not been offered that film.”

Source – Hindustan