‘Sarfira’ Box Office: The Akshay Kumar starts incredibly low; will rely on word-of-mouth

It is no secret anymore that that superstar Akshay Kumar has been having a really bad time at the box office for a while now, where more and more films continue to fail and even if some of them started decently, they ended up being huge failures.

But what’s turned out to be even worse is that the failure has impacted his corresponding films ahead and the latest example of that is the recently released Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan led, Sarfira.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sarfira earned only Rs 2.40 crore on its opening day. These figures are much lower than Kumar’s last big-ticket film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which earned Rs 16.07 crore, but was declared a flop as its lifetime net collection stood at Rs 59.17 crore.

In the past five years, apart from Sooryavanshi and OMG 2, all other films have tanked at the box office. Interestingly, according to the data available on the internet, Sarfira has delivered his lowest box office debut since 2009’s 8X10 Tasveer, which opened to Rs 1.8 crore.

The film’s Rs 2.4 crore debut falls short of even Mission Raniganj’s Rs 2.8 crore opening, Selfiee’s Rs 2.5 crore debut, and the Rs 2.7 crore that mid-pandemic release BellBottom opened with. Even Akshay’s biggest recent duds, Bachchhan Paandey and Ram Setu, managed to make Rs 13 crore and Rs 15 crore in their respective openings.

The good word-of-mouth is hopeful to propel Sarfira to a respectable total ahead.