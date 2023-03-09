Satish Kaushik’s Death: We woke up to the sad news of veteran star Satish Kaushik’s death. He passed away after a heart attack on 8th March 2023, Wednesday. A day before, he was seen playing Holi with his close friends and people from the industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. To celebrate his glorious contribution to the industry, let’s check out his journey from being a theatre actor to producing films.

Mr. Kaushik started his journey as a stage actor in Delhi. His most notable work as a theatre actor was in Willy Loman in Hindi’s play Salesman Ramlal.

Later he made his debut in acting with the film Masoom in 1983. In addition, his most popular roles include ‘Calendar’ in the blockbuster film Mr. India, ‘Chanu Ahmed’ in the British film Brick Lane, ‘Pappu pager’ in Deewana Mastana, and many others.

He even wrote the dialogue for the comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron by Kundan Shah in the same year of his theatre debut. He has also focused on pregnancy issues in films like Teree Sang.

He started his directorial debut with Sridevi’s film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which did perform well at the box office. But he didn’t give up and got his first hit in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999. After that, he made films like Vaada, Milenge Milenge, and others.

The veteran star appeared in the lead role in the SAB TV show The Great Indian Family Drama as Nawaab Jung Bahadur. He was also last seen in the film Udta Punjab in 2016.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.