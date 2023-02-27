Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee movie has been the ‘talk of the town’ for quite a long time. The two of them have managed to win the hearts of everyone for real and well, that’s why, we truly love it in the true and genuine sense of the term. Both of them have been fine actors who have been appreciated highly by the masses and well, we truly love it. Right from day 1 of its release ladies and gentlemen, the numbers of Selfiee haven’t really been the best. However, fans and admirers were slowly hoping that with time, the numbers would get better. However, seems like the movie has crashed in its first weekend itself.

As per the media reports in India Today, the movie collected only Rs 3.90 crores and at the end of the first weekend, it managed to earn only a small amount of 10.25 crores.

Well, what's your take and update on this ladies and gentlemen? What do you all feel will be the fate of the movie?