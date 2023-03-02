Sushmita Sen is one of the finest and most admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. In all these years, she’s earned tremendous amount of love and respect from her fans all over the globe and well, no wonder, she deserves every bit of it. Given the kind of journey that she’s had in the professional space, we all have enough reasons to be proud of her for all the good reasons.

While more often than not, we get to hear happy and inspiring content coming from her end, this time, we hear a piece of really sad news. In a new social media post shared from her end, she’s revealed that she’s recently suffered from a heart attack a few days back. She wrote,

Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍

I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️

Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏

This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋

I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat

#duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏

Well, here’s hoping and praying that everything continues to remain fine at her end. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com