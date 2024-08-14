Shreyas Talpade- “If there is a ‘Pushpa 3’, I feel Kangana should play it; she screams ‘Jhukega Nai Saala'”

After a rather long wait, Kangana Ranaut directed, produced and led film, Emergency Movie is all set to finally have a release on September 6, 2024.

And while it has been a quite a journey for her, it also has been a journey for one of the actors on the film, Shreyas Talpade.

Talpade plays the role of the great Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and recently at the trailer launch, the actor was asked about how the film happened to him.

To this, Talpade said, “Firstly, if you wanted to see how Atal Bihari Vajpayee was nervous, you can look at me (laughs). When Kangana told me if you want to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I had a lump in my throat and even goosebumps. I didn’t know what to say or do but I hopped on to the opportunity.”

He added, “For me, Kangana is a huge inspiration. On set, when we would come, I would see how Kangana had done her homework consistently. She would come to me and murmur in my ears and do what she would ask me to do something as a director. And I am a director’s actor, so I submitted to that.

On Kangana, he also said, “To produce, direct and act, it is crazy and she has done it seamlessly. If there is ever Pushpa 3, she should play Pushpa. Jhukega nahi Saala. What we have seen in the trailer is fabulous, it looks like an international film.”